1 dead in crash involving dump truck Tuesday in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports one person died Tuesday morning in a crash in Mosby, Missouri.

A spokesperson said a dump truck and another vehicle were involved in a crash near the intersection of Cameron Road and U.S. 69 Highway.

The second vehicle overturned in the collision.

It was not immediately clear in which vehicle the person who died was in.

One lane of NB 69 and Cameron Road are closed as the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

