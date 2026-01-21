1 dead in crash Wednesday on EB I-70 at Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 just east of Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed at Woods Chapel Road.

The patrol's Major Crash Team will investigate the crash, which involved a commercial vehicle and a car.

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

