Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
28  WX Alerts
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

1 dead in crash Wednesday on EB I-70 at Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs

I70 Blue Springs Deadly wreck.jpeg
KC SCOUT
I70 Blue Springs Deadly wreck.jpeg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 just east of Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed at Woods Chapel Road.

The patrol's Major Crash Team will investigate the crash, which involved a commercial vehicle and a car.

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us