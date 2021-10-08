1 dead in Friday afternoon shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead following a Friday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. at E. 26th Street and Quincy Avenue.

This is the 117th homicide in Kansas City, Missouri, this year. By this time last year, there were 149 homicides.

This is a developing story.

