1 dead in Friday afternoon shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead following a Friday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. at E. 26th Street and Quincy Avenue.
This is the 117th homicide in Kansas City, Missouri, this year. By this time last year, there were 149 homicides.
This is a developing story.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.