1 dead in Friday night homicide in Kansas City, Missouri

Darrius Smith
Kansas City, Missouri, continues to address violence in the city by creating a Victim Services Task Force and continuing to roll out its KC Blueprint plan.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a homicide at about 10:10 p.m. Friday near East 82nd Terrace and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Homicide detectives, officers, and crime scene technicians are at the scene.

No other details were available late Friday.

