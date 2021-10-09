1 dead in Riverside shooting Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a Saturday shooting in Riverside, Missouri.

Just before 1 p.m., Riverside police and fire responded to Quick Trip at 4600 NW Gateway Drive where it was reported someone had been shot, according to a news release.

Officers arrived and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound near their vehicle parked by the gas pumps, per the release.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Riverside police are questioning a person of interest in this incident as it is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

