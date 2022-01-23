1 dead in Saturday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after a Saturday night homicide in the 1100 Block of South 47th Terrace in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department was called to the scene just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, upon arrival they found a dead male who appeared to have been shot.
The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Tips leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
