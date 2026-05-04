1 dead in Sunday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday afternoon.

At 3:03 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Sandusky Avenue regarding a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found an adult male inside the home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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