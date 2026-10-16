1 dead in Thursday night shooting in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has responded to a fatal shooting Thursday in downtown.

It occurred in the area of West 10th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

The police department said one person is dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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