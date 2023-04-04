1 dead, police exchange gunfire with suspect after Tuesday morning homicide in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after exchanging gunfire with officers Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident first started at Days Inn & Suites near 87th Street and Hillcrest Road in KCMO.

After the suspect fired shots at police, KCPD returned fire and did not strike the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.