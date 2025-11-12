1 dead in Wednesday morning triple shooting in Warrensburg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Warrensburg are no longer searching for a suspect following a triple shooting Wednesday morning that left one person dead.

At one point, the suspect fired at Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, who were not hit, the highway patrol said.

The threat is no longer ongoing, and the search for the suspect has ended.

Warrensburg police tell KSHB 41 News they received a report of a shooting around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The incident and subsequent search for the suspect led Warrensburg R-VI School District officials to place all schools in the district on lockdown.

"First and foremost, thank you for your patience as we worked through this morning’s emergency situation in the community. Most importantly, all students and staff were safe throughout the incident," Warrensburg R-VI Superintendent Steve Ritter said in an email to families.

Ritter wrote that the high school was notified first and entered a full lockdown, while other buildings "followed limited lockdown procedures."

Some bus routes were affected in the process.

"We know our community seeks timely and detailed information during situations like this. Please know that our priority is always student and staff safety," Ritter wrote. "Communication with law enforcement, building administrators, and transportation staff takes precedence to ensure everyone has accurate information."

Ritter concluded his note by thanking law enforcement members for their "quick, decisive action to protect our schools and community."

The lockdown, which lasted for about an hour, was lifted around 8:35 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

