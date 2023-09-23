Watch Now
1 dead, multiple injured in crash Saturday near 75th, Flora, in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a crash Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte.

The crash took place just before 8 a.m. Saturday on 75th Street, near Lydia and Flora avenues, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Forte says the KCPD Accident Investigations Unit is investigating the fatal collision.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

