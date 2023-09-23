1 dead, multiple injured in crash Saturday near 75th, Flora, in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a crash Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte.

The crash took place just before 8 a.m. Saturday on 75th Street, near Lydia and Flora avenues, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Forte says the KCPD Accident Investigations Unit is investigating the fatal collision.

Fatality Accident



Members of KCPD’s Accident Investigations Unit investigating accident at 75th and Flora.



Confirmed one deceased and several with multiple injuries.@KansasCity @JacksonCountyMO @kcpolice pic.twitter.com/P7DYJd8FgB — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) September 23, 2023

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

