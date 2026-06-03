1 driver sustains critical injuries in 2-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to an injury crash Wednesday involving a truck towing a trailer and an SUV.

At around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, a black Ford Expedition was driving west on 75th Street, hit a speed limit sign and then collided with a streetlight near Troost Avenue, according to a preliminary investigation.

KCPD said the Ford traveled into the intersection of 75th Street and Troost Avenue and struck a pickup truck towing a piece of Bobcat construction equipment on a trailer.

The trailer separated from the truck and did a 360-degree turn, and the Ford stopped against a light pole.

The Ford’s driver was critically injured and transported to a local hospital. The two occupants of the truck were uninjured, per KCPD.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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