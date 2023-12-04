1 evaluated for minor burns after house fire in 500 block of W 119th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was evaluated for minor burns after a house fire in the 500 block of West 119th Terrace, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

Crews originally responded around 6 p.m. to the area on reports of an illegal burn.

Upon arrival, crews found a split-level structure ablaze.

While the one occupant was transported for further evaluation, no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters were working on salvage and overhaul around 7 p.m., per KCFD.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

