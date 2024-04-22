Watch Now
1 fatally shot Monday afternoon in east Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate a deadly shooting on Monday, April 22, 2024, near E. 27th Street and Quincy Avenue.
Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 18:36:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died Monday afternoon after being shot in the 2700 block of Quincy Avenue in east Kansas City, Missouri.

No word on what led to the violence.

KSHB 41 is on the scene and working to learn more.

This is the 43rd homicide of the year in KCMO. There were 51 homicides at this time a year ago.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

