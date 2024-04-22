1 fatally shot Monday afternoon in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died Monday afternoon after being shot in the 2700 block of Quincy Avenue in east Kansas City, Missouri.

No word on what led to the violence.

KSHB 41 is on the scene and working to learn more.

This is the 43rd homicide of the year in KCMO. There were 51 homicides at this time a year ago.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

