1 hospitalized after 2-alarm house fire Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-alarm house fire in Kansas City, Missouri, that occurred Saturday afternoon.

KCFD responded to a working fire at a residence in the 7800 block of East 48th Terrace just before 4:20 p.m.

One person with unknown injuries was transported to a local hospital.

The fire is currently under control, according to KCFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

