1 hospitalized after Saturday evening shooting in Cameron, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person was sent to a Kansas City-area hospital after a shooting in Cameron, Missouri, on Saturday evening.

At about 7:03 p.m., the Cameron Police Department received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 800 block of South Chestnut Street.

Cameron police responded to the scene and found a 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers were also told that the suspect had left the scene before their arrival.

Shortly thereafter, officers located the suspect in the 300 block of South Walnut Street and took them into custody without incident.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to Cameron Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to a Kansas City-area hospital for further treatment, according to police.

The victim's current condition has not been released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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