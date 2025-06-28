1 hospitalized after shooting at apartment complex in south KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in south Kansas City, Missouri, Friday night.

Police said the man was shot at about 9:40 p.m. at 9917 Walnut Drive.

The victim is believed to have suffered a serious gunshot wound, according to police.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

