1 hospitalized after shooting Wednesday night in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Lawrence Wednesday night.

Officers are currently at the scene near 19th Street and Naismith Drive and are talking with the suspected shooter.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.