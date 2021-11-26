1 in critical condition after Kansas City, Missouri, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition following a shooting at 10212 Belmont Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said they were called to the scene around 10:15 a.m.

No other information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting was immediately available.

Police also didn't have any immediate information on a victim or any suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .