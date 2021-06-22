1 in critical condition after shooting at St. Margaret's Park in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials are investigating a shooting at St. Margaret’s Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Reports of the shooting at 230 S 7th St. came in around 11:30 a.m.

One person was shot and is in critical condition, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 to submit a tip anonymously.

—

