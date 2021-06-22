Watch
1 in critical condition after shooting at St. Margaret's Park in KCK

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 22, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials are investigating a shooting at St. Margaret’s Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Reports of the shooting at 230 S 7th St. came in around 11:30 a.m.

One person was shot and is in critical condition, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 to submit a tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

