1 in custody after suspicious death in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after finding a man dead inside a residence.
According to the department, officers responded to a nature unknown call in the 2700 block of North 21st Place at around 3:56 a.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, they discovered the man dead inside.
One person of interest is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the tips hot line at (816)-474-8477.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.