1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting at Pierson Park in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Saturday at Pierson Park.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday at the park, located in the 1800 block of South 55th Street.

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Police said one person was taken into custody.

No additional details were available at this time.

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