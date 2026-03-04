1 injured after vehicle drives into Mexican restaurant in Gardner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured after a vehicle drove into a building Tuesday afternoon in Gardner, Kansas.

The Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 1 was called shortly before 1 p.m. to 949 E. Lincoln Lane on a reported injury accident involving a structure.

Upon arrival, it was clear a passenger vehicle had driven into La Carreta and was inside the Mexican restaurant.

The fire district said the restaurant was open and operating at the time of the accident, but only one person was treated by MED-ACT at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

Gardner police are investigating the cause of the crash.

“Although the business did receive damage to their building, they’re still able to remain open as the integrity of the structure was deemed safe by a building engineer,” the fire district said in a Facebook post.

