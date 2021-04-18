1 injured in shooting on North Corrington Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded just before 7 p.m. to the 4300 block of North Corrington Avenue on a reported shooting.

A victim was located at the scene and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .