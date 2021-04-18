1 injured in shooting on North Corrington Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police responded just before 7 p.m. to the 4300 block of North Corrington Avenue on a reported shooting.
A victim was located at the scene and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.