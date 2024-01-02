1 injured in shooting near IRS building in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, a shooting victim was located at Union Station.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said the shooting took place outside near the IRS building across the way at West Pershing Road.

Police said the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.