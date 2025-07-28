1 injured in shooting Sunday night near 75th, Wornall in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police report one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night near 75th and Wornall.

Officers were sent to the scene around 10:30 p.m. on the sound of gunshots.

While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When police arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.