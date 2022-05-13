1 juvenile, 1 adult stabbed in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred early Friday morning and left one juvenile and one adult with stab wounds.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of South 50th Street around 5 a.m. on reports of a stabbing.

"When they arrived on scene they discovered a juvenile male and an adult male with apparent stab wounds. They were both transported to area hospitals in stable condition," a release from KCKPD said.

A person of interest was taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. around the 2100 block of South 49th Street.

"This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477)," police said.

