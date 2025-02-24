1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in 5100 block of Leavenworth Road in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured Monday morning.

At 10:59 a.m., officers were called to the 5100 block of Leavenworth Road on a shooting.

Police said a woman was found shot outside a residence. She was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Just minutes after the first call, at 11:02 a.m., police received a call reporting a shooting in the 4900 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in “stable condition,” per KCKPD.

Detectives believe the two incidents are related and both occurred in the 5100 block of Leavenworth Road.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.