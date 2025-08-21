1 killed, 12 others injured in Wednesday passenger van crash on I-70 in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Ohio man died and 12 other men were injured early Wednesday when their passenger van blew a tire on Interstate 70 in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver of a 2022 Ford Transit van was driving eastbound on I-70 near McFarland, Kansas, when the right rear tire blew.

The driver lost control following the blown tire, as the van entered the grass median of the interstate and overturned multiple times.

Two passengers were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

One passenger, identified as Isaiah Adkins, 23, of West Jefferson, Ohio, died in the crash.

Seven other men suffered serious injuries. Five other men suffered injuries that were described as minor.

