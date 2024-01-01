1 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of North 70th Street and Parallel Parkway.

Officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said all occupants were taken to an area hospital.

One occupant later died of their injuries, per KCKPD. Two others were injured in the crash – one suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the other is in critical condition.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

