1 killed, 2 injured in shooting near 9200 block of Old Santa Fe Road in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and two others were wounded by gunfire Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to the 9200 block of Old Santa Fe Road.

When police arrived, they found a juvenile male over the age of 16 with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Two others, an adult male and another juvenile male over the age of 16, were also shot. The adult suffered life-threatening injuries, and the juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

KCPD reports an adult male suspect was taken into custody at the scene for further questioning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be called in at 816-474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.