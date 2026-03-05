1 killed, 2 others injured in head-on crash Wednesday in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Independence.

Police investigators report around 5:44 p.m., the driver of a 2003 Chrysler Town & Country minivan was driving north on Noland Road near 35th Street when it crossed over the centerline into the southbound lanes of Noland Road.

That’s where it struck a 2025 Ford Maverick compact pickup that was traveling southbound near Truman High School.

Police said the driver and sole occupant of the Chrysler was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. A driver and passenger in the Ford were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Crews closed Noland Road for about four hours during the investigation. It was reopened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

