1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash on US 69 near 159th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown woman was killed and three others, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2008 Honda Accord and a 2021 Honda Accord were heading northbound on U.S. 69 just south of 159th Street when the 2021 Honda made an abrupt stop.

KHP said the 2008 Honda swerved to the left, lost control, collided with the 2021 Honda and rolled.

One passenger in the 2008 Honda, a 24-year-old Raytown woman, was killed in the crash. The other passengers, a 2-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl, suffered minor and serious injuries, respectively. The driver, a 40-year-old man, also suffered minor injuries.

No injuries were reported in the 2021 Honda.

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