1 killed, 4 injured in crash Sunday night in Lexington, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and four others were injured Sunday night in a crash in Lexington, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated in a crash report that a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic crossed the center line of U.S. 24, just about half a mile east of County Farm Road, around 11 p.m.

When the Sonic crossed over, it struck a 1996 Ford Explorer head-on.

The Sonic then traveled off the road while the Explorer overturned and landed on its top.

MSHP said the driver of the Sonic, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four occupants of the Explorer sustained varying injuries:



Minor: Baby boy, 22-year-old man

Moderate: 26-year-old man

Serious: 19-year-old woman (driver)

All four were transported to an area hospital.

MSHP Troop A reports this was the fourth crash and fourth fatality of 2025 for Troop A.

