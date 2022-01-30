1 killed in 28th Street, Brooklyn Avenue shooting Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a shooting around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of east 28th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were dispatched to the area in regard to the sound of shots.

Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds in the park.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are working to process the scene and canvass witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. To remain anonymous, information can be shared at 816-474-TIPS.

Up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in the case.

