1 killed in KCMO shooting Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The incident happened in the 11500 block of Holiday Drive.

No information of what led to the shooting was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

