1 killed in Saturday evening KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at East 24th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near East 24th Street and Hardesty Avenue.

While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Police arrived and found an adult male suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are working to canvass witnesses and process the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. For anyone wishing to remain anonymous, call 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for providing information that leads to an arrest in this case.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .