1 killed in Saturday morning Kansas City, Missouri, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Around 11:15 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a report of a prowler in the 8000 block of Euclid Avenue.
While officers were en route, the call was updated to a shooting.
Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds behind a residence upon arrival.
He was transported to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives and crime scene personnel are processing the scene and canvassing witnesses.
A person of interest has been detained and police are not looking for "additional parties involved at this time," according to a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043. For anyone who would like to remain anonymous, information can be shared at 816-474-TIPS.
