1 killed in shooting Saturday evening in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a shooting in east Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened just after 6:50 p.m. in the 5600 block of East 29th Street.

No word on what led to the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

