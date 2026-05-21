1 killed in 3-vehicle crash Wednesday in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in Wyandotte County, Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Sidney Patrick Jay Kile, 28, of Olathe, was driving a 2019 McLaren 570S west on Merriam Lane at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a 2017 Honda Accord, which was attempting to turn north onto 34th Street from Merriam Lane.
After colliding with the Honda, the McLaren then hit a 2018 Ford F250.
Kile sustained serious injuries. His passenger, 74-year-old Roger Strobe, of Kansas City, was killed in the crash, per KHP.
The drivers of the Honda and the Ford were not injured.
An investigation is underway.
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