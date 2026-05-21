1 killed in 3-vehicle crash Wednesday in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Sidney Patrick Jay Kile, 28, of Olathe, was driving a 2019 McLaren 570S west on Merriam Lane at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a 2017 Honda Accord, which was attempting to turn north onto 34th Street from Merriam Lane.

After colliding with the Honda, the McLaren then hit a 2018 Ford F250.

Kile sustained serious injuries. His passenger, 74-year-old Roger Strobe, of Kansas City, was killed in the crash, per KHP.

The drivers of the Honda and the Ford were not injured.

An investigation is underway.

—