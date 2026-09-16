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1 killed in wreck with school bus in Kearney; no injuries reported on bus

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Al Miller/KSHB 41
MSHP
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a crash Wednesday morning in Kearney that involved a school bus.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the wreck at the intersection of Missouri 92 Highway and Jesse James Farm Road.

The highway patrol says the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a school bus.

No injuries were reported on the bus.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries, MSHP said.

MSHP advises drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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