1 killed Monday morning in 9300 block of Bales in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide Monday morning in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue.

Officers were called to the area just before 3 a.m. on reports of gunshots. While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Police located the victim, an adult woman, in the breezeway of one of the apartment buildings at the address.

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene and provided aid until the woman was transported to an area hospital, in critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Officers responded on a shooting call in the 9300 block of Bales at 2:53am. The victim was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased at 5:30am.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

