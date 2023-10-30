1 killed Sunday in 3500 block of E 61st in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3500 block of East 61st Street.

Multiple 911 calls were made around 7 p.m. Sunday regarding gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, an adult male with gunshot wounds was found lying unresponsive in the street.

The victim died at the scene.

Police believe multiple people may have been at the scene of the shooting before officers arrived.

