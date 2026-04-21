1 lane getting by after crash on WB I-70 at Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One lane of traffic is getting by after a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Adams Dairy Parkway in Blue Springs.

KC SCOUT traffic cameras show the traffic backed up to Oak Grove due to the construction-zone crash, which was reported just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the crash involved one vehicle. The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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