1 man dead after shooting near Quickies Burgers and Fries in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after a shooting near Quickies Burgers and Fries, located at 1000 Kansas Ave., in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, authorities were called to the area of 10th Street and Kansas Avenue on reports of a shooting at around 3:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect was walking by the restaurant about 20 minutes before the call and believe they exchanged words with the victim, leading to him being shot and killed.

The suspect is not in custody as they fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Police do not think there is a threat to the public, but they ask the public to remain aware of their surroundings.

KCKPD said the 10th Street and Kansas Avenue intersection is closed due to the incident.

Anyone who has video or may have seen anything can anonymously make a report to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

