1 man dead, person of interest in jail after Tuesday night shooting in Kearney, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person of interest is in jail in Clay County after shooting and killing a man Tuesday night in Kearney, Missouri.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. in a house in the 16200 block of Kountry Ridge Drive, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

