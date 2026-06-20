1 man dies after being shot June 9 in Kansas City, Missouri; police working to identify person of interest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is working to identify a person(s) of interest in a June 9 shooting that led to the death of one victim.

Police were called around 6 a.m. on June 9 to the area of Independence and Monroe avenues in Kansas City, Missouri.

Responding officers found an unresponsive man behind a residence in that area. He was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, per KCPD.

Police were notified Friday night that the shooting victim died.

KCPD said Saturday "detectives have made headway identifying subject(s) of interest."

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call KCPD Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.