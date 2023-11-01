1 man dies in fire at senior apartment community in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a fire at a senior living apartment community Wednesday morning at 5440 Blue Ridge Cutoff in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 6:33 a.m., the KCMO Fire Department responded to a fire at Temple Heights Manor.

Upon arrival, firefighters witnessed smoke and fire showing from the fifth floor of the building.

Crews worked to clear the building and located one male victim. He died on the scene.

The fire was under control around 7 a.m. and was mostly contained to one apartment, according to a KCFD spokesperson.

KCFD is investigating the cause of the blaze.

