1 man injured in possible road rage shooting Monday afternoon in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A possible road rage shooting injured one man Monday afternoon in Raytown.

Raytown police responded to a shots fired call about 4:10 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed near 55th Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff. The shooting victim was inside the car, according to Raytown police.

He was taken to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The second vehicle involved in the incident left the scene before police arrived.

No other information about a possible shooter or vehicle was immediately made available.

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