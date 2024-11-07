1 man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Lansing Wednesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at K-7 and 4H road just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lansing Police Department says a small Honda passenger car attempted to turn left from K-7 to 4H Road.

The car was struck by a large tour bus headed southbound.

The car caught fire, and an adult male from Leavenworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were six people on the bus, but they were not injured.

The intersection was blocked for several hours while emergency crews worked the scene.

The accident is still under investigation, and we'll bring you more information as soon as it's available.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.